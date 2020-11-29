The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,725 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Wix.com by 86.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 60.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX opened at $258.62 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.79.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wix.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.41.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.