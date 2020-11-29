SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

