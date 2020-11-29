SG Americas Securities LLC Has $716,000 Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $137.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -131.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

