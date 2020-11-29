The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,872.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In related news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,360.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.