MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,066,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 584,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,716,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,385 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,554,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,479,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 619.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,869 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,704,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 370,050 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDU. ValuEngine upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.11%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

