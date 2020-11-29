The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,184 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.