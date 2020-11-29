IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 371.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE IDA opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.69. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $113.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.