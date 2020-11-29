US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,135,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $242.26 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.19.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CACI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.25.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

