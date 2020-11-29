Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,412,000 after purchasing an additional 254,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,761,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,852,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 232,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after buying an additional 151,869 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $558,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,609.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $130.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $157.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

