Andra AP fonden Sells 1,600 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,572,000 after purchasing an additional 355,345 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.1% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 609,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 141,108 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ANSYS by 1,641.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,938,000 after buying an additional 126,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 118,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,826,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $330.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $357.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.66 and a 200-day moving average of $307.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.33.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

