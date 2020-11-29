Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after buying an additional 101,096 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 670 shares of company stock worth $41,326. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $81.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

