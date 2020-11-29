US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $619,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $461,203.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $148,240.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,424 shares in the company, valued at $478,780.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,598 shares of company stock worth $4,706,614. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

