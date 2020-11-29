US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,016 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,321 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 87,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 157.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 124,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 76,087 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $325.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.14. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $356.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $1,064,667.50. Insiders have sold a total of 27,001 shares of company stock valued at $9,002,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

