US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 820,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 332,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 78,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.19. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $13,223,941 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.