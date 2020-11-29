Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Amphenol by 171.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Amphenol by 621.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 11.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $4,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 510,119 shares of company stock worth $59,770,809 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

