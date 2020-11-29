US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Woodward by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 94.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $980,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,800 shares of company stock worth $6,599,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $114.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

