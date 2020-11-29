US Bancorp DE Has $1.94 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,080.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 291,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 266,529 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 143,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 248,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FR shares. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of FR opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

