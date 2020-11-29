US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

SRCL opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

