Andra AP fonden Cuts Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after buying an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 554,354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,615,000 after purchasing an additional 532,179 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 102.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,530 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 162,195 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

