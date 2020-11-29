Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 350.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4,151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $122.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

