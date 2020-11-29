Andra AP fonden Sells 18,700 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $120,975.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,502.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,383 shares of company stock worth $2,768,876. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

