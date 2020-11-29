Andra AP fonden Has $2.98 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,606,000 after buying an additional 942,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PTC by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,400,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1,409.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 395,818 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC opened at $108.61 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

In other PTC news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,748 shares of company stock valued at $615,688. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

