Andra AP fonden Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,297.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,288.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,177.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.95.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

