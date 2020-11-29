Andra AP fonden Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after buying an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,841,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,861.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.10.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $271.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.91 and a 200 day moving average of $224.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,222 shares of company stock worth $3,001,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

