Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,198,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 122,468 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 125,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teck Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,783,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,260,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0382 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.