Andra AP fonden Sells 6,300 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE:RGA opened at $120.22 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

