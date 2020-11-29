Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $418.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

