Andra AP fonden Has $3.28 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 143.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 248.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Incyte by 461.1% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.45.

INCY opened at $83.25 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

