Andra AP fonden Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,787.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,657.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,525.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

