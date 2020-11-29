Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 135.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,212,000 after purchasing an additional 284,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 360,714 shares of company stock worth $99,541,458 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $277.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.03. The stock has a market cap of $791.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

