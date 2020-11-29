Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $350,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,243,000 after purchasing an additional 128,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,918 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,010,000 after buying an additional 2,251,510 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TME. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.