Andra AP fonden Sells 49,000 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $1,669,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

