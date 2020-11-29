Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after buying an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $128,409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,234,000 after buying an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $729.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $729.32 and a 200 day moving average of $659.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

