Andra AP fonden Sells 72,200 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.