State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 918,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.24% of TG Therapeutics worth $109,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other TG Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

