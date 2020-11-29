Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Lincoln National stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

