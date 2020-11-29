Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Holdings Decreased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 2,330.2% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 663,519 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ST opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Insiders sold 138,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

