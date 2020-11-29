Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 91,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 99,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

