Andra AP fonden Has $3.59 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after buying an additional 410,180 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $147.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $152.97.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

