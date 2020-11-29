Andra AP fonden Has $3.60 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Insulet by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,326 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PODD stock opened at $251.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 898.17 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $269.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.82.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

