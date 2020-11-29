Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,137,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 693,682 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nucor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 36.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 977,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 259,468 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.