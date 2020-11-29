Andra AP fonden Sells 9,800 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Comerica by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 37.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

