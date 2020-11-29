Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after buying an additional 129,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $31,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.11.

Shares of PANW opened at $295.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -107.39 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $298.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

