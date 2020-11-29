BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,062 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.54.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $454,506.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,882 shares of company stock worth $84,518,323. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB stock opened at $270.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 0.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $276.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

