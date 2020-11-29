BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,445 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,371,000 after acquiring an additional 536,793 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after buying an additional 1,450,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 6,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,968,000 after buying an additional 5,748,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RF opened at $15.62 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

