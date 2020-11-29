BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

