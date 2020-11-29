BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,431 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $2,439,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 68,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

