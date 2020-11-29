BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,559 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of SilverCrest Metals worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 53,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

NASDAQ:SILV opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pi Financial upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.