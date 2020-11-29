BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.87 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 108,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

