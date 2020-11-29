BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,015 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $948,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 185.2% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

